Tkachuk scored two even-strength goals Sunday in a 7-1 trouncing of the Coyotes.

Tkachuk has compiled five even-strength goals to complement a pair of power-play assists in seven games since the calendar flipped to 2019. Self-supported by an otherworldly shooting percentage (20.4), the hard-nosed winger is on pace for 94 points (40 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-24 rating over a full season.