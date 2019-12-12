Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Questionable against Toronto
Tkachuk (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Tkachuk skated in his normal spot on the Flames' first line during Thursday's morning session, but a final decision on his status against the Maple Leafs likely won't be made until Calgary takes the ice for pregame warmups. If Tkachuk's able to go, Zac Rinaldo will likely be bounced from the Lineup.
