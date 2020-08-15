Tkachuk will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 against the Stars, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Tkachuk was also considered a game-time call for Friday's Game 3, but he ended up missing that contest. The Flames didn't appear to be hamstrung by the 22-year-old winger's absence, coming away with a 2-0 win to take a 2-1 series lead. If Tkachuk is able to return Sunday, he'll jump back into a top-six role and a spot on one of Calgary's power-play units.