Tkachuk scored a goal, doled out two hits and added a fighting major in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk scored just 1:19 into the game. In the second period, Tkachuk fought Toronto blueliner Justin Holl after the latter's hit on Johnny Gaudreau. Through 31 contests, Tkachuk has eight goals, 25 points, 95 shots on net, 33 PIM and 94 hits. He'll continue to provide solid numbers across a variety of categories in fantasy.