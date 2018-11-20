Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Racks up four points
Tkachuk scored two goals and added two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.
With 11 goals and 25 points in 21 games thus far, Tkachuk is clearly having a breakout year and will easily surpass his career-high 49 points if he stays healthy. Expectations should be hindered, however, unless Tkachuk starts shooting more since he's converting on 22 percent of his attempts -- an unsustainable rate.
