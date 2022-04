Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Tkachuk opened the scoring midway through the second period, banking a shot in from a tight angle. The 24-year-old achieved his first 100-point season on the campaign, and he leads the Flames with 40 goals as well. He's done well with 17 points in 11 games in April as he surged to the century mark. The winger has added 246 shots on net, 87 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-53 rating through 78 outings.