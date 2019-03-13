Tkachuk netted his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 9-4 shellacking of the Devils.

Just one game removed from his first career hat trick, Tkachuk made sure to tally a goal with just over a minute remaining, capping a six-goal third period for the Flames. It's Tkachuk's first 30-goal season, and he's registered 38 assists as well in 70 games. The tenacious winger has a reasonable chance at 80 points this season, especially since the Flames' offense has woken up with 15 goals over their last two outings.