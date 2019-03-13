Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Reaches 30 goals in blowout win
Tkachuk netted his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 9-4 shellacking of the Devils.
Just one game removed from his first career hat trick, Tkachuk made sure to tally a goal with just over a minute remaining, capping a six-goal third period for the Flames. It's Tkachuk's first 30-goal season, and he's registered 38 assists as well in 70 games. The tenacious winger has a reasonable chance at 80 points this season, especially since the Flames' offense has woken up with 15 goals over their last two outings.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns first career hat trick•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns assist in loss•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Strikes on power play•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Struggles continuing•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushing into elite tier•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...