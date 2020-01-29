Tkachuk posted a goal and an assist on the power play in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Tkachuk scored at 10:38 of the first period and later helped out on Sean Monahan's second tally of the game in the second. The two-point effort got Tkachuk to the 40-point mark (16 markers, 24 helpers) in 50 contests this season. He's never had fewer than 48 points, which was his output in his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old has added 98 hits, 34 PIM and 134 shots on goal in 2019-20.