Tkachuk collected two goals -- including a power-play marker -- to complement another pair of assists in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk was also whistled for game misconduct with less a minute to go -- technically a 10-minute penalty that stemmed from his altercation with Evander Kane. While PIMs have rapidly become an obscure statistic in the fantasy realm, Tkachuk does plenty in the attacking zone to leave his owners elated. In fact, the third-year winger has officially established a new career high in points with 50 (20 goals, 30 assists) through 41 games.