Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ready for return
Tkachuk (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tkachuck missed Tuesday's game with a surprise upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, his absence won't linger. He'll draw into his usual role as the team's top-line left wing as well as on the top power play unit. The 22-year-old has been solid this campaign, racking up 27 points in 32 games.
