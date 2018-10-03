Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ready to rock
Tkachuk (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tkachuk was removed from Saturday's preseason finale as a precaution, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's opener. The 20-year-old winger will skate in a top-six role at even strength against Vancouver, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Flames' top power-play unit.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Skips third frame as precaution•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Continues to pile up preseason points•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sets up three goals•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Back in action•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Nursing lower-body injury•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Medically cleared•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...