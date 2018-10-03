Tkachuk (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk was removed from Saturday's preseason finale as a precaution, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's opener. The 20-year-old winger will skate in a top-six role at even strength against Vancouver, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Flames' top power-play unit.