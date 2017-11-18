Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Receives one-game ban
Tkachuk has been suspended for one game for his actions during Wednesday's contest against the Red Wings, TSN Hockey reports.
Tkachuk started an all-out brawl between the two clubs during the contest, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that the team will miss another contest. The Flames' lines will inevitably be jostled around in his absence and the 19-year-old winger will need a replacement on the man advantage as well. Tkachuk will be eligible to rejoin the action Monday against the Capitals.
