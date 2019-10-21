Tkachuk had an assist and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Tkachuk is up to eight points and 18 PIM in 10 games this year after setting up Mikael Backlund's game-winning goal Sunday. The fiery winger has added 21 shots on goal and 21 hits as well this season while being one of the top offensive producers for the Flames.

