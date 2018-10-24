Tkachuk notched two helpers Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

It's been a hot start to the season for the 20-year-old American who now has 12 points in nine games. Tkachuk has pitched in primarily with assists and has only scored three times in 2018-19. The lack of goals notwithstanding, the young forward belongs in your fantasy lineup.

