According to Aaron Vickers of NHL.com, when speaking to reporters Wednesday, Tkachuk said "I would say right around now I'd be ready to go again. That's why it's the hardest part."

Tkachuk was forced to watch his club fall to the Stars in six games in the first round after suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 2 of the series, but it sounds like he'd be ready to rock at this point had the Flames advanced. The 22-year-old winger, who racked up 22 goals and 61 points in 69 games during the regular season before adding two points in six playoff contests, will once again be locked into a top-six role and a spot on one of Calgary's power-play units in 2020-21, and he should only continue to get better during his fifth full NHL campaign.