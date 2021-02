Tkachuk produced an assist, four PIM and five hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Tkachuk sprung Dillon Dube in the first minute of the game, and Dube set up Elias Lindholm for the opening tally. Other than that, Tkachuk was mostly neutralized by the Oilers, leading to a somewhat quiet game for the 23-year-old. He's up to nine points, 36 hits, 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 11 contests this year in a top-line role.