Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Registers career-best four assists
Tkachuk recorded four assists in a 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.
The 20-year-old went to work starting in the second period, picking up an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's goal to tie the game at 3. Then in the third, the Flames scored four times, and Tkachuk recorded assists on the first three. He scored more goals last season then his rookie year, but his assist total dropped from his first to second year. Although they came in just one game, it's a great sign to see Tkachuk already with four assists to start 2018-19.
