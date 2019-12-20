Play

Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist and had two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

Tkachuk opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the game and added a secondary assist on Elias Lindholm's power-play goal with time winding down in the first period. Tkachuk has 13 goals and 29 points in 36 games.

