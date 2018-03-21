Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Remains sidelined
Tkachuk (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and will not be in the lineup against Anaheim on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tkachuk will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the Scottsdale native was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought in addition to going pointless in four straight. Despite the recent lack of production, the winger should resume top-six minutes once given the all-clear to return -- although when that will happen remains to be seen.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out for two-game trip•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sitting again Friday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out of commission Thursday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Exits Sunday's contest with potential injury•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding six-game, eight-point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...