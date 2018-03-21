Tkachuk (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and will not be in the lineup against Anaheim on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the Scottsdale native was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought in addition to going pointless in four straight. Despite the recent lack of production, the winger should resume top-six minutes once given the all-clear to return -- although when that will happen remains to be seen.