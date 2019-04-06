Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Resting against Edmonton
Tkachuk (rest) won't play Saturday against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames have been locked into the No. 1 seed in the West for awhile, so there's no reason for them to risk Tkachuk suffering an injury in a meaningless game against Edmonton. The 21-year-old American will be ready to rock for Game 1 of Calgary's first-round playoff series.
