Tkachuk (rest) won't play Saturday against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have been locked into the No. 1 seed in the West for awhile, so there's no reason for them to risk Tkachuk suffering an injury in a meaningless game against Edmonton. The 21-year-old American will be ready to rock for Game 1 of Calgary's first-round playoff series.