Tkachuk notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Tkachuk set up Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally at 2:59 of the second period. During his seven-game point streak, Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists. The power winger is up to 103 points, 251 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-58 rating through 81 contests this season. He'll have one more chance to add to those totals Friday in Winnipeg.
