Tkachuk had two helpers in a 5-1 win over the Avalanche.

Tkachuk is on fire right now -- he's riding a six-game, eight-point streak that includes four goals. And he has 11 points (eight goals) in his last nine games. Tkachuk is taking a step forward from his rookie season and has a bright, if not abrasive future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories