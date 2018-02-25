Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding six-game, eight-point streak
Tkachuk had two helpers in a 5-1 win over the Avalanche.
Tkachuk is on fire right now -- he's riding a six-game, eight-point streak that includes four goals. And he has 11 points (eight goals) in his last nine games. Tkachuk is taking a step forward from his rookie season and has a bright, if not abrasive future.
