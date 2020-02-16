Tkachuk registered a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Obviously, it wasn't all good for Tkachuk, but the winger extended his point streak to six games. He's posted two goals and four helpers in that span. For the year, the 22-year-old is up to 48 points (19 tallies, 29 assists), 161 shots and 108 hits through 59 contests.