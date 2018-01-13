Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores, adds helper in road win
Tkachuk recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The sophomore has now collected four tallies and three helpers through his past six games and is up to 29 points -- 12 goals -- for the campaign. Tkachuk should cruise past last season's numbers, and he's also continued to provide a nice boost in the PIM column. Savvy keeper/dynasty owners should probably also view this as a buy-low spot, as power-forward types like Tkachuk are usually a little slower to reach their peak scoring years, so he might be undervalued in some circles.
