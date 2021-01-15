Tkachuk scored a goal and was plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets. He also led the team in shots and hits, registering five of each.

Tkachuk opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, deflecting a Mark Giordano point shot despite being tangled up with a Winnipeg defenseman. The 23-year-old winger collected 23 goals and 61 points in 69 games a year ago after notching career highs of 34 and 77, respectively, in 2018-19. Look for him to return to the 25-goal range again while providing an additional boost to fantasy players in PIM leagues.