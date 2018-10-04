Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores goal in losing effort
Tkachuk netted his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
The 20-year-old American forward was removed from Saturday's preseason finale with a lower-body ailment being cited as the cause, however, Tkachuk was never in danger of missing Wednesday's game and wound up scoring his first goal of the season. Despite the unfavorable result, he played the third-most minutes (22:19) amongst Flames forwards, a clear indication that he is healthy to begin the regular season.
