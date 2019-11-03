Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores in empty cage
Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Columbus.
Tkachuk registered a team-high six shots on net Saturday. The empty-net marker gives him three goals in two games. In 16 games this season, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals to go along with seven assists. Averaging 0.88 points per game to this point, the talented winger is producing at nearly the same rate as last season when he finished with 77 points, a career-high.
