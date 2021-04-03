Tkachuk scored a goal, doled out four hits and served four PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Shortly after Tkachuk's second-period slashing penalty ended, he was set loose on a breakaway thanks to Sean Monahan's leading pass. Tkachuk converted for his 10th goal of the season. The 23-year-old winger has racked up 28 points, 107 shots on net, 108 hits and 41 PIM through 38 contests.