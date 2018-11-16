Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores pair in loss
Tkachuk scored both his team's goals in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
Tkachuk's first goal came with the Habs down a man and gives him seven points so far this year with the man advantage. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has posted two or more points five separate times already, and with seven in his last six games, he'll look to stay hot Saturday versus the Oilers.
More News
