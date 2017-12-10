Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores twice against Canucks
Tkachuk potted a pair of goals in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
Tkachuk returned from a one-game suspension for spearing and made an immediate impact. The feisty forward was credited with five shots on goal in 16:02 of ice time. The 19-year-old has aided fantasy goers with 19 points and 29 PIM this season, but his two goals Saturday were just his first tallies in 12 contests. Tkachuk's PIM contributions and steady offensive production make him worth owning in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Suspension ends•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Slapped with suspension•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Will have league hearing Thursday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: May face suspension after spear from bench•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies two points in return•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Receives one-game ban•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...