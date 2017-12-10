Tkachuk potted a pair of goals in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Tkachuk returned from a one-game suspension for spearing and made an immediate impact. The feisty forward was credited with five shots on goal in 16:02 of ice time. The 19-year-old has aided fantasy goers with 19 points and 29 PIM this season, but his two goals Saturday were just his first tallies in 12 contests. Tkachuk's PIM contributions and steady offensive production make him worth owning in most fantasy settings.