Tkachuk scored twice and posted five shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 20-year-old ended the year on a high note, posting six goals and seven points in his final 10 games. During that stretch, Tkachuk has been a complete fantasy asset, also contributing 2.7 shots per game and nine penalty minutes. Tkachuck hasn't spent as much time in the penalty box this season, but as a result, he's receiving more ice time and scoring more goals.