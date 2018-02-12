Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores twice to cap comeback
Tkachuk scored two goals in the third period, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, Sunday against the Islanders.
The Flames rallied from a 2-0 deficit and were able to complete the comeback thanks to Tkachuk. The feisty forward has scored in back-to-back games and fired 11 shots on goal in the process. Tkachuk has now hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career and is up to 39 points in 54 games. The 20-year-old is a dynamic fantasy forward who is very valuable in most fantasy settings.
