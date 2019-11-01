Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores tying, winning goals
Tkachuk scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Nashville. He also had four shots and three hits.
It was a night to remember for Tkachuk, who banged home the tying goal in the final minute of regulation with Calgary goalie Dave Rittich on the bench for an extra attacker. Then he scored the winner with one second left in overtime, reaching his stick through his legs and behind his left skate to grab a loose puck and slide a shot past Pekka Rinne. The goal, which needs to be seen to be believed, completed Calgary's comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The 21-year-old ends the month of Octoberr with six goals and 13 points in 15 games.
