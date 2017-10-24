Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Searching for more consistency
Tkachuk has marked the scoresheet in four of eight games this season for two goals and three assists.
After an excellent rookie campaign, showing up game in, game out is the next step to Tkachuk establishing himself as a go-to asset. He already boasts a great cross-category profile and offers a high fantasy floor, but it still might take some time for the 19-year-old winger to live up to his tremendous upside.
