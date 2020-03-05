Tkachuk scored the game-tying goal and had three shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

With Calgary goalie Cam Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker, Tkachuk deflected a point shot with 1:43 left in regulation to tie the game at 2-2. The 22-year-old has been on a remarkably consistent run since late January, finding the scoresheet in 17 of of 20 games and putting up nine goals and 15 assists. Tkachuk has 22 goals and 56 points overall in 67 games this season.