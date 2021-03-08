Tkachuk recorded a pair of assists, two shots on net and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Tkachuk assisted on Mark Giordano's even-strength goal in the second period and Johnny Gaudreau's power-play marker in the third. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 21 points (seven tallies, 14 helpers), 84 shots on net and 84 hits through 26 contests. Nine of his points have come with the man advantage.