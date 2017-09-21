Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Set to miss Friday's contest
Tkachuk (hip) will sit out Friday's preseason tilt against Arizona, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The 2016 first-round pick has already missed Calgary's first three preseason games, but after skating on his own Thursday morning, is hoping to return Monday against Winnipeg. The organization should provide confirmation of Tkachuk's status ahead of Monday's contest.
