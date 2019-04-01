Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Set to rest Monday
Tkachuk (rest) will not be in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday, allowing them to use the final week of the season to rest their key players. Tkachuk is one of six regulars sitting out Monday's game.
