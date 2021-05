Tkachuk registered an assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk has picked up four helpers in his last four games. The 23-year-old winger is at 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) with 134 shots, 127 hits and 49 PIM through 50 contests. He'll continue to get a look in a top-line role, but his goal drought is now at 12 games.