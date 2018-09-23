Tkachuk generated three assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Saturday's 5-2 preseason home win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury earlier last week, but he's clearly doing just fine. The Arizona native will be looking to build off a spectacular 2017-18 campaign that included 24 goals, 25 assists and 17 power-play points over 68 games. Indeed, a sophomore slump never materialized for the gritty scoring winger.