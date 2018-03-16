Tkachuk (upper body) won't be fit to play in Friday night's home game versus the Sharks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise, as it was reported Thursday that Tkachuk has no timeline for his return. Calgary is in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason, and losing its second-highest scorer -- No. 19 has 24 goals through 68 games -- for any length of time is obviously not going to help matters.