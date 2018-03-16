Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sitting again Friday
Tkachuk (upper body) won't be fit to play in Friday night's home game versus the Sharks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
This news doesn't come as a surprise, as it was reported Thursday that Tkachuk has no timeline for his return. Calgary is in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason, and losing its second-highest scorer -- No. 19 has 24 goals through 68 games -- for any length of time is obviously not going to help matters.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out of commission Thursday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Exits Sunday's contest with potential injury•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding six-game, eight-point streak•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two points in road win over Preds•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores twice to cap comeback•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...