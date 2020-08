Tkachuk (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 6 matchup against the Stars, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuck will miss his fourth consecutive game due to the undisclosed injury, and his timetable to return still remains unclear. In his stead, Tobias Rieder figures to continue slotting into a top-six role. Tkachuck's next chance to suit up would be in a do-or-die Game 7 matchup on Saturday.