Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Skipping two-game trip
Tkachuk (upper body) will not play on the upcoming two-game road trip, but he is still considered day-to-day, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tkachuk absence will extend to at least seven straight contests with the news that he's out this weekend. With the team out of playoff contention, for the most part, the star winger should be allotted ample time to rest and recover as he prepares for the offseason. Tkachuk will now take aim at returning for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jackets as the Flames hold on to slim hopes of a postseason berth.
