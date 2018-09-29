Tkachuk was removed from Saturday's game against the Flames as a precaution, considering he was "dinged up" and sustained a lower-body injury in a game against the Sharks two days prior, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk logged 12:45 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 road loss to the Oilers, coming up empty on three shot attempts and posting a minus-1 rating. Apparently, the plan all along was for Tkachuk to only play in two periods, so fantasy owners shouldn't fret about the power winger's status for the Opening Night matchup with the Canucks next Wednesday.