Tkachuk was handed a one-game suspension after a spearing incident in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk made the unfortunate decision to jab the midsection of Toronto's Matt Martin while standing in the Calgary bench area. The 2016 first-round pick will miss Thursday's clash in Montreal, with either Jaromir Jagr (lower body) or Freddie Hamilton set to take his place in the lineup.