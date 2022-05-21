Tkachuk posted an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Tkachuk helped out on a Michael Stone tally in the first period. The helper extended Tkachuk's point streak to four games (four goals, three helpers). He's been involved in both scoring and agitating, though he hasn't been overly physical in the playoffs. The 24-year-old winger is at 10 points, 26 shots, 10 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through nine postseason contests.