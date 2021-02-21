Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk took it upon himself to provide a spark in the contest, and he did. Unfortunately for the Flames, he was one of the few to make a contribution in Saturday's lopsided loss. Tkachuk snapped his personal five-game point drought. He's up to 11 points, 62 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 games. He'll need to turn things around offense a bit more -- the Flames have just three games total in their last three outings. Their next two games are in Toronto on Monday and Wednesday.