Tkachuk scored a pair of goals and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Tkachuk had a helper on Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal in the second period before scoring on the man advantage himself in the third. Tkachuk then played the overtime hero role for the second time in the last four games, striking with 34 seconds left to complete the comeback. The monster effort gave the 21-year-old 18 points in as many games. Four of his points have come on the power play, and he has 53 shots on goal this season.