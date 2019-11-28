Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sparks comeback win
Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
The 21-year-old scored the tying goal in the third period, then set up Elias Lindholm for the winner 1:17 into the extra frame. The tally ended a seven-game goal drought for Tkachuk, but he still has a solid five goals and 10 points through 13 games in November.
