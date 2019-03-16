Tkachuk scored twice and added a trio of helpers in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Tkachuk factored in on every Flames goal for the best game of his career to date. He added five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-5 rating. The stellar performance gives the winger 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 71 games this year. With 10 points in his last three games, there aren't many players hotter than Tkachuk right now.